Blood drive to be held in memory of fallen officers in Americus

The blood drive will be held in honor of Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr.
The blood drive will be held in honor of Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr.(Phoebe Health System)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Red Cross community blood drive will be held in memory of two officers in Americus that were killed in the line of duty in 2016.

Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr were killed in December 2016 after responding to a domestic violence call.

The blood drive, sponsored by Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and Americus First Baptist Church, will be on Friday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the church’s Fellowship Hall, 221 South Lee Street.

You can make an appointment on the Red Cross website, enter “PSMC” to schedule.

