Blood drive to be held in memory of fallen officers in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Red Cross community blood drive will be held in memory of two officers in Americus that were killed in the line of duty in 2016.

Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr were killed in December 2016 after responding to a domestic violence call.

The blood drive, sponsored by Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and Americus First Baptist Church, will be on Friday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the church’s Fellowship Hall, 221 South Lee Street.

You can make an appointment on the Red Cross website, enter “PSMC” to schedule.

