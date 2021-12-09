Albany man survives car fire on Liberty Expressway

Ask the Expert
By Nathalie Moreau
Dec. 8, 2021
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A car went up in flames Wednesday on Liberty Expressway while a man was driving it.

WALB’s Nathalie Moreau spoke to Jackson Durham just moments after he made it out of the flames. You could still see soot from the smoke all over him.

“It had started, you know smoking profusely from the time I came up on the bypass to when I pulled over. Immediately after seeing the smoke. From there, it just, I mean, it turned, it looked like there was a fire under the hood. I mean it was like it was burning all the oil in the crankcase,” said Durham.

Durham was in the car with his dog when the flames started.

“Word to the wise, if your car is on fire, don’t pull into dry grass because you will have this happen. I mean the ground ignited and then everything burnt up, so I took my dog and left and make sure to get comprehensive insurance coverage,” said Durham.

I spoke to Albany’s Assistant Fire Chief, Rubin Jordan about how they were able to put it out.

“We used about 4,500 gallons of water to extinguish it. Upon further investigation, found out that it was a Nissan Altima and possibly found an oil leak that could possibly have started it,” said Jordan.

Assistant Chief Jordan also recommends keeping up on required car maintenance to avoid fires like these in the future.

“Keep up your maintenance on your car. Regular oil change, always inspect your car probably about every week. Checking your oil gauges, oil level,” said Jordan.

Jackson Durham says he is feeling wonderful but has a bigger issue to worry about.

“Exhilarated. I feel great, but I feel worried because my girlfriend is gonna chew my butt because this is her car not mine so,” said Durham.

The Albany Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

