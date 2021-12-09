Ask the Expert
Albany, Lee Co. YMCA gifting children with Christmas presents

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Did you ever not get the gift you wanted for Christmas?

Well this year, YMCAs are asking their youth members what they want.

This is actually the first year that the YMCA in Albany and Lee County are putting on this event.

YMCA members and staff are going to a Christmas tree and taking an angel from that tree. The children are 5 to 14 years old and they are asking for everything from bicycles to sports equipment to hot fries. There’s a range of what the children would like.

Albany YMCA President and CEO Dan Gillan said he’s excited to bring a sense of community to the Y and to see the kids smile.

“That anticipation of Christmas. The Christmas morning. Yeah, there’s a lot of people that talk about the commercialization of Christmas. This isn’t about that. This is about giving a present to a child that would greatly appreciate a gift for Christmas. So, it promotes those family values which is really what the Y represents,” Gillan said.

Every name might not get taken. In that case, Gillan has a plan. He will use extra funds to buy the gifts. He wants to ensure that even if a child’s angel isn’t taken off the tree, no child will go this Christmas without a present.

