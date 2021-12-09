6-year-old Albany author encouraging other kids through his books

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wade Washington is a 6-year-old author who is wise beyond his years.

He not only wrote one but two books in 11 different languages.

Joshua Williams, Washington’s dad, said the first book, “Wading Through the Pandemic,” is about Wade’s real-life experiences and how he maneuvered through the pandemic.

His dad said that Wade had to get adjusted to the many changes around him. His grandmother, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, became really sick and their family became worried. Thankfully, she overcame the virus and Wade was able to spend time with grandmother and his newborn baby sister “CC.”

The 6-year-old then wrote yet another book called " Wades Wheels.” This book teaches children that you can do anything when you start to believe in yourself. In the book, Wades starts off riding his bike with training wheels, until his mom told him that he is a big boy and it was time to take them off.

Wade’s dad took off the wheels and the book explains “he learned how to ride a bike with a few tries and a little luck.”

Williams and Washington have plans to build a character that will someday be in a superhero movie.

