Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 UGA buildings to be named for trail-blazing Black students

University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia campus(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Board of Regents has approved naming two University of Georgia campus buildings after Black graduates who made history at the institution.

Tuesday’s decision renames the science library in memory of Shirley Mathis McBay, the first Black student to earn a doctorate from UGA in 1966. McBay, who became a math professor at Spelman College, died two weeks ago at 86.

The board also approved UGA’s plan to name a student residential hall under construction after Harold A. Black, Mary Blackwell Diallo and Kerry Rushin Miller, the first Black students to enroll as freshmen and complete their undergraduate degrees.

MORE | National faculty group targets Ga. regents over tenure changes

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding Grady O'Neal on two outstanding warrants.
APD looking for man wanted for child molestation
The altercation happened at a Dollar General on Slappey Boulevard.
Man in store altercation files lawsuit against Dollar General
The booking photo of Jennifer Gallo in 2017, when she was arrested for an alleged DUI. She was...
Driver charged with DUI in deadly Grady Co. crash as the victim’s family continues to grieve
Mitchell County
1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck
The accident happened at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US Highway 84 East.
1 killed in Valdosta wreck

Latest News

The blood drive will be held in honor of Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr.
Blood drive to be held in memory of fallen officers in Americus
Federal prosecutors said a judge sentenced Aaron Lewis Green, Jr., 39, to 10 years in prison,...
Valdosta man sentenced in fatal shooting of homeless man protecting dog
The school system said on Wednesday, there were a “handful of brief, student scuffles.”...
Student scuffles at Westover High under investigation
Cairo High School went on lockdown after a threatening social media post.
Local tech specialist calls Cairo High School’s lockdown wise after social media scare
The Blakely Police Department has released surveillance video of an armed robbery at Tim’s...
Police ask for assistance involving robbery in Early County