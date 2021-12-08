Want to win tickets to see ‘Hot Wheels Live’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Enter for your chance to win four tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Feb. 26-27, at the Flint River Entertainment Complex. The contest ends Dec. 17. The winners will be announced on Dec. 20.

There will be two winners per drawing.

Fans of all ages will enjoy an exciting lineup of epic monster trucks as they experience the thrill of watching the iconic Hot Wheels monster truck toys come to life in an immersive Hot Wheels experience.

