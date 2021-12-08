Ask the Expert
WALB, Feeding the Valley exceed ‘Days of Giving’ donation goal

By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The results are in.

WALB and Feeding the Valley broke some records for the “Days of Giving” food drive.

WALB, along with your help, raised nearly $8,000 in donations and over 17,000 pounds of food.

Feeding the Valley said this will provide over 61,000 meals to southwest Georgians.

WALB can not thank everyone enough for the support, and for the many families that will be fed.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

