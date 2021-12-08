South Georgia’s best eighth graders set to show their skills next month

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In the sport of football, it’s all about exposure, and the earlier you can get on a coach’s radar the better.

In southwest Georgia, there aren’t many opportunities to do that. According to Tavaris Williams who’s the coach for Team South 4th Quarter Sports.

Dozens of the best eighth-graders from the 229 are getting their shot to put their names on the map. Hoping to get a bit of an edge on their competition before they enter the high school ranks.

”I see kids that really want to compete. You look at the change in culture in Atlanta and the exposure and a lot of the things that they do, we don’t have to go on down here. And our kids see that and recognize that they want to be a part of that and want those opportunities” said Williams.

Despite the school rivalries outside, Team South is ready to prove they’re the best as Williams put it, “Being from 229, from that area, you kind of know your back is up against the wall. So, it’s easy for our kids to huddle together even if you’re from Valdosta or Tifton, it doesn’t really matter you’re a 229 guy and that’s what it’s all about.”

The North versus South game will take place on January 8 at Eagles Landing High School.

