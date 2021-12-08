Memorial dedication ceremony held for two fallen officers in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Five years ago, Nick Smarr and Jodie Smith were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Americus.

On Tuesday, the community, friends and fellow public safety members gathered to remember the two men.

Sharron Johnson is Jody Smith's mother. She said she misses her son every day. (WALB)

Sharon Johnson, Smith’s mother, was in attendance. Johnson said she misses her son every day.

“We remember them every day, not just on today, which is the day that they were killed on. He was my world but I still manage to go on somehow. I hurt every day missing my son and I will till the day I die,” Johnson said.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Rev. James Womack was the keynote speaker at the memorial dedications service. (WALB)

Womack said it’s a day he will never forget.

“I can vividly remember where I was, what I was doing and how I responded. Nick and Jody were both some of the finest, most dedicated law enforcement men that I’ve had the privilege of knowing,” Womack said.

Two torches ignited an eternal flame that represented all of the men and women of law enforcement that left home and never made it back to their families.

A memorial is now placed outside of the public safety office in Americus for the community to visit.

