Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Former Saints player attacked inmate over socks before in-custody death, records say

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Oct.13, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass. Foster died in police custody in Pickens County, Alabama on Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)(Stephan Savoia | AP)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE/Gray News) - Court documents state that former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster attacked another inmate before dying in police custody.

WVUE reported Foster was arrested Sunday in Pickens County, Alabama, on suspicion of simple assault and third-degree robbery.

The same day, court documents alleged Foster attacked another inmate in his sleep, according to WVUE.

“(The victim) was asleep and Foster stood over him attempting to steal his socks before repeatedly striking (the victim) to the chest, rib cage and abdomen area,” the records stated.

The man suffered multiple bone bruises and swelling in his chest as a result of Foster’s attack, officials said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

It remains unclear what happened to Foster between the time of the alleged attack and his death the next day at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding Grady O'Neal on two outstanding warrants.
APD looking for man wanted for child molestation
Dog owner, Lasheree Richardson
Albany dog owner speaks out as Albany’s ‘Dangerous Dog Ordinance’ goes into effect
Mitchell County
1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck
The altercation happened at a Dollar General on Slappey Boulevard.
Man in store altercation files lawsuit against Dollar General
Two men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at Aden's Mini Market in Meigs.
2 men wanted in Meigs armed robbery

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. On...
Both sides rest in Josh Duggar child pornography trial
FILE - This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile...
Instagram head faces senators amid anger over potential harm
This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company's...
US OKs new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A...
Explainer: What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?
FILE - Spc. Brady McNeil, a radiologist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose...
CDC chief: US omicron cases appear mostly mild so far