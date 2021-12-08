First Apostolic Church to hold Saturday food giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First Apostolic Church, Inc. is holding a food giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the James H. Gray Civic Center.

The giveaway will be held from 4-6 p.m. and pre-registration is required.

You can register for the event until Thursday.

For registration:

Letters A-I, call (229) 288-5627

Letters J-R, call (706) 718-7037

Letters S-Z, call (706) 992-8356

Church officials said food will stop being served at exactly 6 p.m.

