First Apostolic Church to hold Saturday food giveaway

First Apostolic Church, Inc. is holding a food giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 11.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First Apostolic Church, Inc. is holding a food giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the James H. Gray Civic Center.

The giveaway will be held from 4-6 p.m. and pre-registration is required.

You can register for the event until Thursday.

For registration:

  • Letters A-I, call (229) 288-5627
  • Letters J-R, call (706) 718-7037
  • Letters S-Z, call (706) 992-8356

Church officials said food will stop being served at exactly 6 p.m.

