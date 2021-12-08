Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Changeable the next 5 days
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Morning fog, drizzle and mist makes way for more rain into the middle of the day with a rumble of thunder. Temperatures hover between 65 and 70 degrees. Clearing and cooler tonight. Clouds invade quickly Tomorrow. Morning showers and then warmer Friday. Warm Saturday with a round of thunderstorms arriving by afternoon. Some of the storms could produce strong winds. Much cooler Sunday with full sun. Cold start to next week turns mild mid week and it remains dry.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

