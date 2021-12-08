Exchange Club estimates $25K raised at car show

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Exchange Club is still adding together funds, but they estimate they raised around $25,000 at the recent car show.

The club said the funds will be invested back into Dougherty County.

Ralph Paustian, board vice president, said they had over 200 cars at their latest show. He said after seeing the success, they may have to get a bigger space.

″We’re worried that we may run out of area, because we anticipate in three to five years having 800 to 1,000 cars,” said Paustian.

He connects the success of the show to their mission, raising awareness for the prevention of child abuse.

Paustain said the work they do brings in rare cars and gets participation from multiple states, including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama.

“We’re bringing in cars that haven’t been seen, like the 1909 hut mobile. It’s not been shown in 40 something years, so nobody has been able to see. We don’t have to chase it down its kind of coming to us,” said Paustain.

This is their second time holding the car show.

Paustian said after they had to cancel the fair, they started looking at other ways to raise funds so they didn’t have to cut funding to any of the organizations they give to.

The funds they raise go to nonprofits like Open Arms, The Anchorage and Liberty House.

Associate Executive Director of Open Arms Rosalynn Fliggins said each year, the Exchange Club covers about 10% of their costs.

“I’m elated because they still came through, they still provided, and they found a way to make sure that they supported our kids and our children,” said Fliggins.

Open Arms provide shelter and resources for abused homeless and trafficked youth.

Fliggins explained exactly what these funds mean.

“It means having Christmas, it means shelter being provided, it means food, it means school supplies, it means the basic needs for every child that comes through our doors will be met,” said Fliggins.

The Exchange Club also uses funds to help students with scholarships, as well as monetary awards to Police Officer, EMT and Fireman of the Year.

The next car show is in April.

