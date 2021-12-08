Crisp Co. student charged after bringing weapon to campus

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A student was charged with bringing a weapon on a Crisp County school campus, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said they were contacted by Crisp County Learning Center administrators about a student having a weapon on school property.

When deputies responded, the weapon was taken. The sheriff’s office said it wasn’t loaded and there were no students on campus at the time.

Patrick Ellis, 19, was arrested for carrying a weapon within a school safety zone, according to the sheriff’s office.

STUDENT BRINGS WEAPON ON CAMPUS AFTER CLASS December 8, 2021 On December 7, 2021, the Crisp County Sheriffs’ Office... Posted by Crisp County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.