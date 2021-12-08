Ask the Expert
Chehaw kicking off second weekend of ‘Festival of Lights’

The second weekend of Chehaw's Festival of Lights is kicking off this weekend. (Source: WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chehaw is kicking off the second weekend of their Festival of Lights.

It starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and goes until 9 p.m. on both days.

The Festival of Lights is about a 10-minute drive through the park.

Park Director Morgan Burnette said this is one of their most popular events.

You can either drive through the park yourself to look at lights or you can ride on their tractor-pulled trailer.

Chehaw officials said the lights are a great way to get people out to the park, but it’s also something they can provide for surrounding areas. The park wants to give people somewhere fun to go without having to travel to other places.

“We have an area where they can get out, get some hot chocolate, stand by the fire, roast marshmallows, eat some hot dogs,” Burnette said. “If you come out in our little Christmas village, you can make a whole night out of it.”

Tickets for guests are $10 and $8 for members of Chehaw, Flint Riverquarium or Thronateeska.

The last day to see the lights is Sunday, Dec. 26.

Want to know the events going on at Chehaw? Click here.

