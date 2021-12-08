Ask the Expert
‘Boys to Vikings’ returns for a second season

By Paige Dauer
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - While the 2021 season for the Lowndes Vikings may be over, there is still quite a bit of activity happening inside Martin Stadium.

‘Boys to Vikings’ has returned for another season. The mentorship was started last year by wide receivers Chase Belcher and Dominique Marshall.

Now, several other players are getting involved to help the next generation of Vikings.

Each Sunday dozens of kids in the community make their way into Martin Stadium to hang out with some of their favorite players.

James Williams who is in fourth grade said his favorite part of this program is, “To practice with my favorite players like Josh Pickett and Jacarri Brown.”

Players like Josh Pickett say they’re eager to play a part in this mentorship.

“Chase Belcher and they had started all of this so when they told me about it, I told them I’d be out here to help them out. You know, seeing all these kids out here actually learning something it’s a good time,” said Pickett.

Pickett added, “People think that just because you play football, you’re going to get everything in life but what we’re trying to do out here is teach them it’s not always about football. You got to get your schoolwork right and you got to be a good person outside of school to people.”

“I learned that you got to be disciplined, you got to listen to your parents, you got to listen to your teachers. I need to listen more, less talking more listening,” said Williams.

Holt Folsom, another kid in the program, said they’ve learned many valuable lessons from the Vikings, “They’ve all done it before and have good grades and they get to play out on this awesome football field right here.”

And after a full day of also learning the x’s and o’s, the Vikings challenged the kids to friendly coaches versus players scrimmage.

And no surprise, the kids totally schooled the coaches.

“Just seeing them run around and having fun, you don’t see nobody out here picking on anybody or anything like that, it’s just all smiles. Every kid out here is just having fun and doing what kids do and just enjoying it and it’s a joy to see,” said Pickett.

Pickett added, “They make my day when I’m feeling mad or something.”

