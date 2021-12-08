Ask the Expert
ATC reaches milestone with record commercial truck driving graduates

Albany Tech has a certificate program for commercial truck driving. (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) has reached a milestone with 50 students graduating from the Commerical Truck Driving Program this fall.

The program is 8-weeks and provides students with the knowledge and hands-on training necessary to obtain a Class A commercial driver’s license (CDL) required to operate any combination of vehicles with a gross combination weight rating (GVWR) of 26,001 or more pounds, provided the towed vehicle is heavier than 10,000 pounds.

“Reaching 50 graduates from the Commercial Truck Driving Program is momentous. Commercial truck drivers and diesel technicians have been in high demand in our region and across the country,” Dr. Anthony Parker, ATC president, said. “The Transportation Academy has the potential to speak to and solve a twofold workforce need. By intentionally focusing our efforts on career training in these areas, we present a path forward to those who reside in our community who are looking for a job that pays well and offers health benefits.”

School officials also said that one benefit is that the program provides local industries with a great pool of talent.

“Before students enter the program, they need to download the ‘CDL prep’ app from Apple or Android Play store. It’s free and this is a study guide for general knowledge, combinations, and air brakes. This study guide is necessary to obtain an AP license at the local DMV before entry to our Commercial Truck Driving class,” said Dennis Oliver, chair and instructor of commercial truck driving.

For the full release, click here.

