Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 killed in Valdosta wreck

The accident happened at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US Highway 84 East.
The accident happened at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US Highway 84 East.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Valdosta crash Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Alice Carter, 84, was killed in the accident that happened at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US Highway 84 East.

VPD said Carter was going north on Inner Perimeter and a semi-truck was going west on Highway 84. The semi-truck was hit as it was going through the intersection.

Police said Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the semi-truck driver had the green light when he was going through the intersection and that no charges will be filed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mrs. Carter and those involved in this tragic accident,” said VPD Lt. Sabrina Smith.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding Grady O'Neal on two outstanding warrants.
APD looking for man wanted for child molestation
Dog owner, Lasheree Richardson
Albany dog owner speaks out as Albany’s ‘Dangerous Dog Ordinance’ goes into effect
Mitchell County
1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck
The altercation happened at a Dollar General on Slappey Boulevard.
Man in store altercation files lawsuit against Dollar General
Two men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at Aden's Mini Market in Meigs.
2 men wanted in Meigs armed robbery

Latest News

Crisp County
Crisp Co. student charged after bringing weapon to campus
WALB and Feeding the Valley broke some records for the “Days of Giving” food drive.
WALB, Feeding the Valley exceed ‘Days of Giving’ donation goal
A plane crashed in a remote area off of Brannen Road in Statesboro Tuesday night.
1 dead after plane crash in Statesboro
WALB
Man in store altercation files lawsuit against Dollar General