1 dead after plane crash in Statesboro

Source: WTOC
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a plane crashed Tuesday night in Statesboro.

It happened in a remote area off of Brannen Road. Details are limited at this time. Sheriff Noel Brown confirms the crash and believes the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be out Wednesday morning to investigate the crash.

Statesboro Fire, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are all on scene.

Stick with WTOC for updates on this developing story.

