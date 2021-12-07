Volunteer bell ringer gets people into holiday spirit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is keeping her husband’s memory alive by bringing smiles to people this Christmas.

She volunteers as a bell ringer with Albany’s Salvation Army.

Patricia Cruse had been volunteering with the Salvation Army for more than nine years.

She started volunteering with her husband, who was an army veteran.

Every donation she collects is placed inside a red kettle with her husband’s picture on it.

This is how she keeps her spirits up and his memory alive.

”He died in the year 2018 after I graduated from Albany Tech. I found him dead at home. It was a sad feeling, but he did this too along with me and loved the people. Putting smiles on their faces and we did it together like a joint family thing.”

Cruse said she plans to keep volunteering and bringing joy to people.

The Salvation Army is still recruiting volunteer bell ringers.

If you’d like to sign up contact the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.