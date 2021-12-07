Ask the Expert
Rain continues as temps swing

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Long dry stretch ended as rain returned to SGA Monday. Its been light to moderate with brief heavy downpours. This first round of rain tapers off around midnight with a few lingering showers. Tomorrow remains dry until late afternoon early evening. This extends into Wednesday which be the wettest of the next 7days.

Definitely a damp and gloomy week which brings a swing in temperatures. Tonight briefly colder air filters into SGA. Although lows drop into the low-mid 50s highs only top the mid 60s Tuesday. As an old front meanders rain chances hold for the week. However once it moves north as a warm front long standing highs will be in jeopardy as readings top 80°. Next plunge of colder air drops highs back into the 60s and lows into the upper 40s then upper 30s Sunday and Monday. For now next week looking cool and dry.

