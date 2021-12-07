Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Little slice of hell’ house to hit the market in Colorado

By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A house is back on the market after its real estate listing went viral over the summer for describing it as a “little slice of hell,” KKTV reported.

The home was severely vandalized with graffiti and soiled carpets. After months of renovations, it looks completely different.

In July, the home sold for $580,000. It needed a lot of work - at least $150,000 worth.

“It’s probably one of the coolest experiences to see a house go from that, which is pretty much the worst that you’re going to see, to what it is today, which is incredible and beautiful,” said one of the people helping with the remodel.

Mimi Foster, the former listing agent, wasn’t sure this project could be tackled.

“Everything needs to be done, every surface in the house has black paint,” Foster said. “When I first came, the house was covered in feces and urine everywhere.”

Now the next homeowner will be greeted with a new look.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement built up for this house, so we’re excited to be able to let people see it the right way instead of partially finished,” the remodeler said. “We want people to see it for what it is, which is a beautiful home.”

Police say an evicted tenant did all the damage to the house, but she was never charged.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog owner, Lasheree Richardson
Albany dog owner speaks out as Albany’s ‘Dangerous Dog Ordinance’ goes into effect
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Two men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at Aden's Mini Market in Meigs.
2 men wanted in Meigs armed robbery
Coronavirus cases rises in South Georgia causes local churches to post-pone services.
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
All items are on sale on Saturday.
Albany business owner closing down Saturday

Latest News

City partners with VSU and Ga. Tech for traffic smart city project.
Valdosta project improves traffic flow, receives international recognition
Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was...
Amber Alert issued for teen in Washington believed to be in danger
The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding Grady O'Neal on two outstanding warrants.
APD looking for man wanted for child molestation
The AWS outage affected Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart...
Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Judge blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors