Cooler, cloudy with showers returning by this evening. Rain and thunder for the first part of Wednesday. Milder Thursday with clouds, near record warmth comes Friday and Saturday. A strong cold front arrives Sunday. Thunderstorms are likely late Saturday. Much cooler Sunday and Breezy. Monday starts cold and rebounds to more seasonable levels.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.