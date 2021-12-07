Ask the Expert
Rain to record warmth. Storms and then much cooler this weekend.
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cooler, cloudy with showers returning by this evening. Rain and thunder for the first part of Wednesday. Milder Thursday with clouds, near record warmth comes Friday and Saturday. A strong cold front arrives Sunday. Thunderstorms are likely late Saturday. Much cooler Sunday and Breezy. Monday starts cold and rebounds to more seasonable levels.

Chris Zelman

