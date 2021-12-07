Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Federal judge in Augusta puts vaccination requirement on hold for contractors

Federal Courthouse
Federal Courthouse(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge in Augusta on Tuesday today blocked the COVID vaccination requirement for federal contractors.

A lawsuit was filed in October against the Biden administration by Georgia, South Carolina and several other states.

Judge Stan Baker in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Georgia heard oral arguments Friday and issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday against enforcing the vaccine mandate while the case goes through the court system.

MORE: | Federal judge refuses to block SRS vaccination mandate

In addition to other consequences of the mandate, the lawsuit heavily cited the burden the requirement would place on Augusta University since it would require vaccination not just of federal contractors but also those who come into contact with them.

“In addition to being an unlawful and unconstitutional overreach, this vaccine mandate on federal contractors will only further divide Americans and hamstring our economy,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said when the lawsuit was filed.

The plaintiffs alleged President Joe Biden and the other federal defendants have acted unlawfully in ways that include:

  • Acting in excess of their authority under the Procurement Act.
  • Failing to conform with the rules for changing federal procurement policy.
  • Claiming powers that, under the U.S. Constitution, cannot be delegated to them.
  • Acting in violation of the separation of powers and the 10th Amendment.
  • Ignoring the requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act.
  • Violated the Spending Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
MORE: | 2 cases of omicron variant now linked to Georgia, officials say

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog owner, Lasheree Richardson
Albany dog owner speaks out as Albany’s ‘Dangerous Dog Ordinance’ goes into effect
Two men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at Aden's Mini Market in Meigs.
2 men wanted in Meigs armed robbery
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Coronavirus cases rises in South Georgia causes local churches to post-pone services.
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
All items are on sale on Saturday.
Albany business owner closing down Saturday

Latest News

City partners with VSU and Ga. Tech for traffic smart city project.
Valdosta project improves traffic flow, receives international recognition
There were over 200 cars at the show.
Exchange Club estimates $25K raised at car show
The altercation happened at a Dollar General on Slappey Boulevard.
Man in store altercation files lawsuit against Dollar General
The second weekend of Chehaw's Festival of Lights is kicking off this weekend. (Source: WALB)
Chehaw kicking off second weekend of ‘Festival of Lights’
First Apostolic Church, Inc. is holding a food giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 11.
First Apostolic Church to hold Saturday food giveaway