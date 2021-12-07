BINGE IT!: What’s your top 3 TV shows?

Every month, Digital Content Producer Kim McCullough chooses a binge-worthy show to watch and discuss with fellow tv lovers for a new installment of “BINGE IT!.”

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, you are in for a treat or should I say a “celebration?”

This month, we are not only watching one binge-worthy show, but we are watching them all.

It’s a “BINGE IT!” celebration!

Why you may ask? Well, it’s because Leo season is here and I’m an August baby.

To celebrate this special birthday, I’m bringing you my top three favorite shows, along with a few movie suggestions. I also asked some of my friends from the WALB newsroom to contribute to our binge celebration with their personal favorites.

As everyone knows, I love television and movies, so picking my top three was hard but very necessary.

So blow up the balloons, grab the remote and let’s get this binge party started.

Living Single

This 90s masterpiece will always be on my favorites list.

Living Single is focused on a group of friends living their funny yet professional lives together in a New York City brownstone. They live, laugh, date, mock each other, all while pursuing professional careers.

It premiered in August 1993 with superstar Queen Latifah in the leading role. The sitcom quickly became the most popular African-American sitcom of its era and the fourth highest-rated show that aired on Fox. Living Single has also won “Outstanding Comedy Series” at the Image Awards in 1998, along with individual cast wins and nominations.

So when you need to laugh, you can relive the cultural phenomenon of all five seasons on Hulu.

Movie suggestion: If you love Living Single, I suggest trying a movie that also shows a group of African-American friends in the prime of their lives. “Waiting to Exhale” is a 1995 classic that focuses on the love and professional lives of four black women starring Whitney Houston and Angela Bassett. You can find “Waiting to Exhale” on Amazon Prime.

9-1-1

If you want a series full of drama, emotion and life-saving action, 9-1-1 is the answer. This series can definitely have you stuck in front of the television screen for hours. It tells of the lives of the first responders and firefighters within Station 118 with the Los Angeles Fire Department. This series gets you excited with their life-saving tactics and missions but it also brings out your emotions when you see the team deal with their everyday lives and drama.

9-1-1 premiered in January 2018. It’s currently in its fourth season and has already been renewed for a fifth. The series has won and been nominated for several awards such as “Choice Breakout TV Show” at the Teen Choice Awards and “Best Action Series” at the Critics’ Choice Super Awards.

You can catch up on all the action and drama of 9-1-1 on Hulu.

Movie suggestion: If you love 9-1-1, you may want to check out 2008′s “Fireproof” starring Kirk Cameron and was shot right here in Albany. The movie is about a firefighter working to repair his marriage with the help of God and the 40-day challenge. You can watch “Fireproof” on Amazon Prime.

American Horror Story

When I need a dose of scary, suspense and horror, I turn to American Horror Story (AHS). Don’t get me wrong, AHS can get weird and freaky but that’s the appeal of it. Each season’s storyline ties together to make the perfect horror story. The twists and turns catch you off guard and keep you on the edge of your seat. Also, I won’t recommend this series for children.

AHS originally premiered in October 2011 and is in its tenth season of production. The nine seasons tell a different story each season such as the haunting in “Murder House,” the craziness of “Asylum,” or the witchcraft of “Coven.” Season 10, which is called “Double Feature” is set to premiere on August 25, 2021. Also, an installment of new episodes is currently airing. For “American Horror Stories,” the creators switch up the format and tell a different scary story in each episode. The original series has been nominated for several awards over 400 times and won 94 of them.

You can enter the suspenseful world of American Horror Story on Netflix and Hulu with new episodes airing on Hulu.

Movie suggestion: If you love American Horror Story, you are probably anticipating the 2021 remake of “Candyman.” Written by Jordan Peele, the remake of the 1992 film with the same name is set to be released on August 27, 2021, in theaters. The movie tells the story of the supernatural killer named Candyman that is summoned when people say his name five times in a row in the mirror.

Some friends from the WALB newsroom told me their tv favorites to add to our Binge It! party. The list is compiled of several different shows and genes that can feed any tv lover’s appetite.

Jordan Barela, Digital Content Manager

Twin Peaks (Hulu, Pluto TV)

Parks & Recreation (Peacock)

Pose (Netflix)

Krista Monk, Executive Digital Content Producer/Podcast Host

Mindhunter (Netflix)

Making a Murderer (Netflix)

Doctor Who (HBO Max)

Marcus Moore, News Producer

Manifest (Netflix, Hulu)

9-1-1 (Hulu)

9-1-1 Lone Star (Hulu)

Jay Douglas, News Producer

Station 19 (Hulu)

9-1-1 (Hulu)

The Rookie (Hulu)

Richard Shepard, News Operations Manager

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Hulu, Peacock)

The Office (Peacock)

Justified (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Keshawn Ward, Sports/Multimedia Journalist

ESPN First Take (ESPN)

The Jaime Foxx Show (Amazon Prime)

Dragonball Z (Amazon Prime, YouTube)

Dave Miller, Executive Digital Content Producer

Snapped (Peacock)

There may not be a rating for a particular show this month, but I hope this great list of binge-worthy shows can help you binge all night long.

