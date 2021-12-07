APD looking for man wanted for child molestation
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on outstanding warrants.
Police said Grady Alexander O’Neal, 18, is wanted for child molestation and sodomy.
He is described as 5′7 and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on O’Neal’s whereabouts is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.