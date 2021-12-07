Ask the Expert
APD looking for man wanted for child molestation

The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding Grady O'Neal on two outstanding warrants.
The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding Grady O'Neal on two outstanding warrants.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police said Grady Alexander O’Neal, 18, is wanted for child molestation and sodomy.

He is described as 5′7 and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on O’Neal’s whereabouts is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance with locating Grady...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

