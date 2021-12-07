APD looking for man wanted for child molestation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police said Grady Alexander O’Neal, 18, is wanted for child molestation and sodomy.

He is described as 5′7 and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on O’Neal’s whereabouts is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

