Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Another algae spill in Arlington, city reports

The notice said the spill, which occurred on Oct. 12, 14 and 28, allowed “higher than permitted...
The notice said the spill, which occurred on Oct. 12, 14 and 28, allowed “higher than permitted total suspended solids” to spill.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Arlington said it experienced a major algae spill in October, according to a December public notice from the city.

The notice said the spill, which occurred on Oct. 12, 14 and 28, allowed “higher than permitted total suspended solids” to spill.

The spill happened at 16500 Woodvalley Road.

The Arlington Algae Spills
City of Arlington reports September algae waste
Arlington reports third algae wastewater issue
City of Arlington reports month-long algae spill
City of Arlington reports another wastewater algae spill
Arlington reports July algae wastewater spill
Arlington announces another sewage spill

“The city is working to reduce algae concentration in the oxidation pond,” the public notice reads. “The upstream and downstream area will be tested as directed by (Environmental Protection Division).”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases rises in South Georgia causes local churches to post-pone services.
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
All items are on sale on Saturday.
Albany business owner closing down Saturday
The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia...
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant
APD looking to identify individuals driving recklessly on dirt bikes.
APD looking to identify individuals driving recklessly on dirt bikes
The accident happened on Highway 19 in Lee County.
6 vehicle accident reported on Highway 19

Latest News

Two men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at Aden's Mini Market in Meigs.
2 men wanted in Meigs armed robbery
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing...
$3 million pollution penalty for Golden Ray wreck largest-ever environmental civil penalty in Ga.
WALB
2 men wanted in Meigs mini market armed robbery
WALB
Albany Boys and Girls Club back in action following theft