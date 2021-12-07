Another algae spill in Arlington, city reports

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Arlington said it experienced a major algae spill in October, according to a December public notice from the city.

The notice said the spill, which occurred on Oct. 12, 14 and 28, allowed “higher than permitted total suspended solids” to spill.

The spill happened at 16500 Woodvalley Road.

“The city is working to reduce algae concentration in the oxidation pond,” the public notice reads. “The upstream and downstream area will be tested as directed by (Environmental Protection Division).”

