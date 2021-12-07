Albany dog owner speaks out as Albany’s ‘Dangerous Dog Ordinance’ goes into effect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dangerous Dog Ordinance went into effect in Albany last month. The first dogs have been euthanized under the ordinance and now, the neighbors and dog owners are speaking out.

“A dangerous dog is one that inflicts a severe injury on a human being or other animal without provocation on public or private property. Aggressively bites attacks, endangers the safety and inflicts injury,” said Attorney Nathan Davis.

The dangerous dog ordinance came into place after an incident at Country Club Estates where a 4-year-old boy was bitten in the face by a rottweiler. The dog’s breed is not the main factor of the ordinance.

Attorney Nathan Davis (WALB)

“Not allowed to have a breed-specific ordinance. In other words, you’re not allowed to have one for a German Shepard. Just German Shepards, just Rottweilers or whatever, you cannot have a breed-specific law,” said Davis.

The dog owners of two sets of Rottweilers, Treble and Justice along with Chloe and King, wish there would have been another way to handle the situation.

“We know they’re not gonna give us them back but at least we just don’t want them to euthanize them. Because at the end of the day, they are good dogs. Again, everybody who has met them outside of this community agrees with that. But again, our dogs were like our kids, so give us the opportunity. Give them the opportunity, nobody’s perfect, no animal is perfect,” said dog owner, Lasheree Richardson.

Others feel these steps were necessary to keep people safe.

Country Club Homeowners Association (WALB)

“The community believes if you want a dog, then you should have one, but you must be responsible for your dog’s action. And these people were not responsible for their dog’s action,” said Aaron Favors Sr., President of Country Club Homeowners Association.

“I’m actually quite an animal lover of all species and kinds, we just need the parents of the dogs to be responsible. Take probable cautions, lock your pets up to ensure that the community can continue to thrive without danger of being harmed,” said Roderick Thomas, Vice President of the Country Club Homeowners Association.

Chloe and King are still being held at the human society in Albany and you can view the full copy of the ordinance and the City of Albany’s decision below.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.