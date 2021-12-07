2 men wanted in Meigs armed robbery

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - Two male suspects are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at Aden’s Mini Market in Meigs.

The two men arrived at the store on Dec. 2 around 11 p.m. They ordered the owner and his cousin to lie flat on their stomachs, then forced them to unlock the register, which the robbers cleaned out.

The store owner told WALB News 10 the suspects also took a deposit that had already been completed and more than $5,000 in cash was stolen.

Owner Bharatkumar Patel said he was in a panic and still worries that when it gets dark, the suspects will come back.

Patel said his store has been robbed three times, but this is the first time the suspects used guns.

Patel said this not only hurts his family mentally but makes it hard to find people to work at his store.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office was called immediately after the suspects left.

No one has been arrested. There sheriff’s office said there is a substantial reward if you can help deputies find the two men.

The sheriff’s office advised store owners to keep visual awareness around their businesses, as these kinds of crimes go up during the holiday season.

If you know anything about what happened, call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Office at (229) 225-3315.

