Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck

Mitchell County
Mitchell County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash in Mitchell County, according to officials.

Christopher Crumb was killed in the accident, according to Stedderick Thomas, Mitchell County coroner.

It happened shortly after 5:15 a.m. on 7220 U.S. 19 in Camilla. The crash involved a Ford Fusion and a tractor trailer, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers said Crumb was the driver of the Ford. The Ford was driving north on the highway and the tractor trailer was going west across the highway from a driveway. The Ford hit the side of the tractor, according to troopers.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog owner, Lasheree Richardson
Albany dog owner speaks out as Albany’s ‘Dangerous Dog Ordinance’ goes into effect
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Two men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at Aden's Mini Market in Meigs.
2 men wanted in Meigs armed robbery
Coronavirus cases rises in South Georgia causes local churches to post-pone services.
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
All items are on sale on Saturday.
Albany business owner closing down Saturday

Latest News

The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding Grady O'Neal on two outstanding warrants.
APD looking for man wanted for child molestation
Lee County
Lee Co. school officials concerned about increased use of Delta-8 among students
Dog owner, Lasheree Richardson
Albany dog owner speaks out as Albany’s ‘Dangerous Dog Ordinance’ goes into effect
The notice said the spill, which occurred on Oct. 12, 14 and 28, allowed “higher than permitted...
Another algae spill in Arlington, city reports