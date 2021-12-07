1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash in Mitchell County, according to officials.

Christopher Crumb was killed in the accident, according to Stedderick Thomas, Mitchell County coroner.

It happened shortly after 5:15 a.m. on 7220 U.S. 19 in Camilla. The crash involved a Ford Fusion and a tractor trailer, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers said Crumb was the driver of the Ford. The Ford was driving north on the highway and the tractor trailer was going west across the highway from a driveway. The Ford hit the side of the tractor, according to troopers.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.

