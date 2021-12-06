Valdosta State cools off Bowie State in quarterfinals matchup

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - We had more playoff college football in Titletown this week following Valdosta State’s big win over West Georgia last week. This time the blazers would have to go against a CIAA team that’s nationally ranked in defense in division two college football but the blazers were eager to make another step towards the national title.

On the Blazers first offensive possession Ivory Durham took the snap and threw a drag to Brian Saunds and Saunds broke one tackle and made another bulldog miss and walked in for the score..

Blazers on the board 7-0.

Next possession for the Blazers.. Durham did a play action and he threw a beauty to Lioundre Gallimore for the Blazers second touchdown in the first quarter.

They extended their lead 14-0.

Blazers back in the redzone..

Durham threw a quick out to Saunds for his second touchdown for the day.

The Bulldogs weren’t ready to give up.. Ja’rome Johnson found his tight end Isaiah Rainey Nix wide open in the endzone for a 9 yard touchdown completion.

The score now is 21 to 10 with the Blazers still in the lead.

But Saunds was ready for another touchdown right before the first half ended.. Durham found Saunds running a post and he caught the 23 yard touchdown completion for his third touchdown of the day.

Blazers were 28 to 10 going into the second half..

Head Coach Gary Goff wasn’t done cooking up some more touchdowns for the bulldogs..

In the 3rd quarter with four minutes left

Blazers were near the goal line and Seth McGill Ran through a bulldog face for a touchdown.

The Blazers ended up winning 41 to 17.

Coach Goff talked about his defense performance and Saunds detailed how the Bulldogs made a mistake not to make it an priority not to stop him today.

“Really happy how we played.. I thought defensively our guys did a great job trying to corral him, prevent the big plays down the field because most of the season he scrambled around and threw the ball down the field and made some great catches with his receivers.. so I thought our defense did a great job containing him. We only gave up 221 yards to them so very pleased with that” said Goff.

“It’s all with the offense. Everybody’s looking at AJ, everybody looking at Seth, everybody’s looking at Jamar, and sometimes they look at me and today they didn’t so that just happens” said Saunds.

Another fantastic win for the blazers as they get ready for the semi finals next week. They will host Colorado School of Mines on December 11th in Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

