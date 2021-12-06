Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Trump-backed Perdue challenges Georgia Gov. Kemp to GOP brawl

FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020. (AP...
FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s Republican primary for governor.

Perdue’s entry announced Monday sets up a bitter clash while Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner. Former President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged Perdue to run.

Trump blames Kemp for not doing enough to overturn his loss in Georgia to President Joe Biden. Perdue supporters say he can unite Republicans while Kemp can’t.

Perdue’s entry likely means Kemp will move more to the right in a primary brawl before going against Abrams in the 2022 general election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases rises in South Georgia causes local churches to post-pone services.
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
All items are on sale on Saturday.
Albany business owner closing down Saturday
The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia...
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit
APD looking to identify individuals driving recklessly on dirt bikes.
APD looking to identify individuals driving recklessly on dirt bikes

Latest News

Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers
Sens. Ossoff, Warnock secure $306M for rural Georgia healthcare providers
Atlanta mayoral runoff candidate Andre Dickens gives his victory speech Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021,...
City Council member Andre Dickens wins Atlanta mayor’s race
Georgia generic image
Panel passes Georgia Senate map that projects 33-23 GOP edge
These issues were at Greenbriar Church on Gillionville Road.
Albany voter speaks out about technical issues during Tuesday election