Trump-backed Perdue challenges Georgia Gov. Kemp to GOP brawl

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s Republican primary for governor.

Perdue’s entry announced Monday sets up a bitter clash while Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner. Former President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged Perdue to run.

Trump blames Kemp for not doing enough to overturn his loss in Georgia to President Joe Biden. Perdue supporters say he can unite Republicans while Kemp can’t.

Perdue’s entry likely means Kemp will move more to the right in a primary brawl before going against Abrams in the 2022 general election.

