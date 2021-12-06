Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rain is back in Southwest Georgia

First Alert Weather
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An increase of clouds is starting as we head into Monday morning, this is due to an increase in moisture in the atmosphere ahead of a cold front. Winds will be out of the south, so expect a bit of fog to return for Monday morning, but clear out quickly due to the increase in wind speeds. Clouds will stick around for the afternoon and evening on Monday with highs probably being suppressed into the mid-70s. These clouds will not provide much for rain early in the day, but by the evening rain is expected to arrive. These showers could even feature a few thunderstorms as the cold front that drives them pushes through. No severe weather is likely with this line. The next chance for rain is on Tuesday as the front system stalls out. This will leave the atmosphere a little unstable, so expect a shower or two. Temperatures will be mixed between the 60s and 70s. Wednesday, the front will provide a better chance for showers and storms will be the heaviest of rain here in Southwest Georgia. More rain is likely for Thursday and Friday, but the front should be driven out of here by the weekend as a new trough drives it out of here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All items are on sale on Saturday.
Albany business owner closing down Saturday
The accident happened on Highway 19 in Lee County.
6 vehicle accident reported on Highway 19
APD looking to identify individuals driving recklessly on dirt bikes.
APD looking to identify individuals driving recklessly on dirt bikes
The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia...
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant
Coronavirus cases rises in South Georgia causes local churches to post-pone services.
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 12/05/21
First Alert Forecast WALB 12/05/21
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast 12/054/21
WALB First Alert Weather 6 PM 12/04/21
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend unseasonably warm and dry