Phoebe to be part of 2022 Rose Parade

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be in 2022′s Rose Parade.

One Rose, signed by CEO Joe Austin, will be one of many to cover the “Courage to Hope” float. The float is meant to raise awareness about organ donors and thank those who have given in the past.

Employees at Phoebe said one single donor can save or improve the lives of nearly 75 people.

They said they’re extremely excited to be a part of raising awareness for something that can save so many lives.

Kylie Hudgins, a registered nurse at Phoebe, said donating an organ is a selfless act and a huge sacrifice, but it’s something that is so appreciated. (WALB)

Kylie Hudgins, a registered nurse at Phoebe, said this selfless act is a huge sacrifice, but it’s something that is so appreciated.

“There’s tons of people who wait day in and day out for just a little glimmer of hope of an organ to live a little bit longer. It’s so tragic how we have to get the organ but know that your family member helped so many people,” said Hudgins.

She said religion can be a factor in people deciding against becoming an organ donor, but in many cases, it’s because of misconceptions.

She said another reason people don’t donate is fear that they won’t get the proper care.

“I don’t want to say that organ donating is the last thing on our mind, but if someone comes in with a traumatic injury, that is not the first thing we go for. We do everything in our power to try and save them because, of course, their life is what’s most important,” said Hudgins.

She said it typically takes 24-48 hours before they get an organ procurement group involved.

Hudgins said another important aspect if you choose to become an organ donor is to make sure you tell loved ones. That way if anything happens, your family isn’t learning of your decision for the first time in a terrible situation.

Registering to become an organ donor can be done online. You also register when obtaining or renewing a driver’s license or state identification card at the Georgia Department of Driver Services or when obtaining a hunting or fishing license through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.