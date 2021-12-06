Moultrie Dollar General manager helping give back to those in need

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A manager at a Dollar General store in Moultrie is hoping to make a difference for her community.

She’s taking some extra steps to provide food and meals to people who need help.

Polly Mcgraw is the store manager of the Dollar General on 1908 1st Ave SE. She’s playing the role of Santa by having a giveaway to make sure people are bundled up when it’s cold outside.

Dollar General Store Manager Polly Mcgraw came up with the giveaway idea after multiple occasions of homeless people sleeping outside the door. (WALB)

“It’s more of a Christmas gift for me because it’s just the fact of giving back to somebody and not having to take all the time. It’s not about taking all the time, it’s about giving and trying to help everybody because a lot of people need it right now,” said Mcgraw.

Mcgraw said most times, people come into the store and ask for water or just help in general.

After witnessing a repeat pattern of homeless people outside of the store, she decided it was time to do something about it.

“It’s sad. I bought meals for some of them, and this time of year, it’s cold and they already don’t have anything, so why not make a difference. You don’t know how much a jacket will mean to somebody in that position,” said Mcgraw.

Mcgraw said this wasn’t a corporate decision from Dollar General. It was all from Mcgraw’s consideration for those less fortunate.

She detailed the process of how you can get involved.

“You can donate, we’re taking gently used items. There’s a dropbox in here and you could bring them in and drop them off and just let the lady know. And we’re actually putting your name in a jar if you do drop-off and they’ll draw for a $25 gift card,” said Mcgraw.

The box where people donate for the giveaway at Dollar General. (WALB)

Mcgraw also said you can bring items anytime from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. throughout the week.

The giveaway will be on Dec. 23, from noon-4 p.m. They will be feeding people as well.

