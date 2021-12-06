Ask the Expert
GISA announces formation of GIAA as re-branded organization

GISA announced formation of GIAA on Friday night
GISA announced formation of GIAA on Friday night
By Kyle Logan
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - To some high school football, the GISA made a big announcement following their season this past Friday night.

A new re-branded organization will make it’s debut next school year, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, will serve independent schools, their members and will be managed by the GISA.

Tommy Marshall, former athletic director at Marist, will serve as the commissioner and he spoke on what this means for athletics in the state of Georgia.

“One of my goals is to bring the experiences of being a high school coach and teacher, of being a college coach and administrator, and being an athletic director in the state of Georgia for over 25 years, to bring all of that experience together and enhance the opportunity for our young people to reach their potential,” said Marshall. “Another goal we have is to work hand-in-hand with the GHSA, to provide the best athletic experience in the state of Georgia for all of our student athletes.”

A big day for the state and that will all get going in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

