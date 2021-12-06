Ask the Expert
Georgia’s state tax revenues see 17% increase in November

By Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - State net tax collections in November totaled $2.29 billion, for an increase of $332.7 million, or 17 percent, compared to November 2020, when net tax collections totaled $1.96 billion.

Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections have totaled $11.87 billion, for an increase of nearly $1.70 billion, or 16.7 percent, over Fiscal Year 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office reported Monday.

Here’s a look at the revenues by category:

  • Individual income tax: Collections for November totaled $1.22 billion, which was an increase of $195.4 million, or 19 percent, over last year.
  • Sales and use tax: Collections increased by $208.6 million, or 18.6 percent, to a total of almost $1.33 billion, up from the previous year’s total of 1.12 billion.
  • Corporate income tax: Collections decreased by $26.6 million, or negative-171 percent, compared to Fiscal Year 2021, when net revenues totaled $15.5 million in November 2020.
  • Motor fuel taxes: Collections for November increased by $13.4 million, or 8.4 percent, from last year’s monthly total of $160.1 million.
  • Motor vehicle tag and title fees: Collections for the month fell by $1.5 million, or -5.5 percent, compared to November 2020 when Motor Vehicle fees totaled $27.5 million. Title ad valorem tax collections increased by nearly $3.3 million, or 5.7 percent, compared to last year’s total of $57.5 million.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

