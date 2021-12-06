Ask the Expert
Ga. troopers investigate fatal crash involving sheriff’s patrol car

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation of a vehicle accident that claimed the life of a man in a wheelchair over the weekend.

The patrol is handling the crash because a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in the accident.

The accident happened Saturday night in the 3700 block of Peach Orchard Road.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Gregory Lynn Baker of the 3700 block of Byrd Road. He was crossing Peach Orchard in his wheelchair when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Baker was thrown into the northbound lanes, where he was struck by a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. Baker was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:30 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it requests that outside agencies investigate any incidents that result in a fatality and when an employee of the sheriff’s agency was involved either directly or indirectly. 

These requests are made to ensure the investigation has no bias and avoids any potential conflicts of interest, the agency said.

Baker’s death happened a day after two pedestrians were struck in neighboring CSRA counties early Friday.

Richmond County deputies responded to the scene at the 1900 block of Olive Road on a call about a pedestrian who was struck. Dispatchers say that the call came in at 8:39 a.m.

The pedestrian, a 12-year-old girl, was about to cross the street to get onto a school bus. Deputies say the school bus had its yellow lights and was in the process of stopping when the student darted into traffic. A van came by and struck the student. She was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Columbia County deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Springs Lake Drive and Columbia Road around 6:37 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

