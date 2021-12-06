‘Christmas in Crisp’ features Santa and his reindeer

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Have you ever seen a reindeer in real life? The only holder of reindeers helped draw a large crowd at Christmas in Cordele.

Scott Allen helped tow the reindeer down from North Georgia. Allen said he did it to see the smiling faces of children of all ages. This is the time of year where he’s most active.

“Busy, busy, busy,” Allen said. “Tis the season.”

Santa’s reindeers didn’t show up alone. Santa was there too. There were also bouncy houses and vendors selling sweet snacks and Christmas goods.

A little girl looks at Santa's reindeer at Christmas in Crisp. (WALB)

Vendors admit that this is one of the best ways to get their name out. Vendors said they want more events like this one.

“I think it’s a great chance for the community to come together, to support the small town. And saving the farmer’s market. They tried to close down the farmer’s market so we’re putting it to use,” said Melanie Yawn, a nurse practitioner at Easy Healthcare Online.

The farmer’s market isn’t just open when they have big events.

“Our vendors are out here daily,” said Tamala Matthis, Cordele-Crisp County Chamber of Commerce vice president. “It’s open year-round with fresh fruits, vegetables, and produce.”

Matthis said the more people come out to these events, the greater chance this market will survive.

