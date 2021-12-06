$3 million pollution penalty for Golden Ray wreck largest-ever environmental civil penalty in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re learning more about a $3 million environmental fine assessed in the Golden Ray ship wreck.

WTOC Investigates has confirmed it is the largest-ever environmental civil penalty in Georgia. It works like this: The company agreed to pay the fine after a negotiated settlement with state environmental officials.

But we’ve found there is a way the company can avoid paying the full fine amount. Here’s a look at the details and why one group says the pollution penalty is not enough.

On September 8, 2019 - a stunning scene. The news seemed unreal for those who study the Georgia coastline.

“At first, I thought it was a joke because that doesn’t happen here,” said Susan Inman, Coastal Advocate 100 miles.

A massive cargo ship carrying more than 4,000 cars had rolled over in the St. Simons Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the crew on board.

For the next month, gasoline, oil, chemicals and other pollutants leaked into the water. The pollution from then and now comes with a $3 million environmental penalty - the largest on record in Georgia.

The 27-page agreement is between Hyundai Glovis Company and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

According to the terms - the company has a year to pay the penalty and can put together a supplemental environmental project to offset the fine amount. Up to 95 percent of the project value can be subtracted from the fine amount.

Susan Inman with One Hundred Miles says the penalty doesn’t go far enough.

“We feel the $3 million dollars is definitely low because every time we’re out here walking along the beaches or on the water. We see contaminant {COVER W/ PHOTOS} whether it’s product floating in the water as in heavy fuel oil or weathered gasoline from the cars or plastic floating debris which is also harmful to the environment, so it’s an ongoing process and we feel the marine community is underestimated.”

She did point out the state can fine a violator by as much as $50,000 per day for the release of oil and debris - something that was not done.

The organization wants to see a Natural Resource Damage Assessment.

“What that does is it actually gives you a baseline of your damages or injuries to the area and that has never been completed, so to figure out where this fine came from is a question because this baseline has never been established.”

WTOC Investigates asked the state’s Environmental Protection Division how it calculated the $3 million penalty. In a written response, here’s what the state said:

It was based on “28 days of releases with significant environmental impact and 352 days of releases with minor to moderate environmental impact.”

It also considered “the extensive efforts of the responsible party to respond to and mitigate the effects of the releases.” That includes the Incident Action Plan followed by the Unified Command Response, which continues to clean up the site.

Also, the state noted the company has “no history of environmental violations in Georgia.”

The Unified Command removed the last section of the ship in November - more than two years after it turned over.

The work being done now is to retrieve the cars that fell out during the ship removal. A large crane operator is pulling them from the channel and stacking them onto a barge.

There is no estimated timeline for when all of the debris will be removed.

Do you think the $3 million fine is enough? State officials want to hear from the public. They say it could lead them to renegotiate the consent order. The public has until Dec. 23 to weigh in.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.