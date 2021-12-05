Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man struck and killed by Houston police car involved in chase, authorities say

A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in...
A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in southeast Houston, Texas.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRK) – Two Houston Police Department officers are on administrative leave after striking and killing a man with their patrol car while on a chase Saturday evening, authorities said.

The officers were trying to help pursue suspects connected to a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery when they lost control of the cruiser they were in.

The vehicle ended up on a sidewalk, hitting the unnamed pedestrian.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the five suspects being chased, three of them – all juveniles – were caught and two others escaped.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All items are on sale on Saturday.
Albany business owner closing down Saturday
The accident happened on Highway 19 in Lee County.
6 vehicle accident reported on Highway 19
APD looking to identify individuals driving recklessly on dirt bikes.
APD looking to identify individuals driving recklessly on dirt bikes
The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia...
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.
Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Third party to probe Mich. high school’s actions ahead of shooting
FILE - Grand Ole Opry singer Stonewall Jackson smiles in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 11, 2007.
Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89
Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday,...
Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages
While all eyes are on the new omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished...
Demand for boosters up at Calif. pharmacies due to omicron