First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is set to dominate the area as we head into the overnight hours keeping winds calm and light this will help keep the set up of morning fog in the forecast. This fog will be dense at times, so make sure you are taking your time for any Sunday morning activities. The rest of Sunday will be partly cloudy with warm highs in the low 70s. Monday will feature a similar setup, but this time rain chances will approach the area due to a cold front. At the moment rain chances are not high, but cannot be ruled out so keep the umbrellas handy. This umbrella shouldn’t be put away because rain chances will be lasting into the rest of the new work. Our highest chances will be on Wednesday as an upper-level trough makes its way to South Georgia. This frontal system could feature a few showers and thunderstorms with a chance for severe weather. Models are still working out the details, so stay tuned. More rain chances hang around through next weekend. High temperatures will also remain above average.

