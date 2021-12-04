Ask the Expert
Weekend unseasonably warm and dry

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Spectacular fall weather continues with unseasonably warm 70s and a sun/cloud mix across SGA. Tonight patchy fog returns reducing visibility early Saturday. Otherwise variably cloudy, dry with unseasonably warm mid-upper 70s through the afternoon.

Some breaks in the cloud deck Saturday. Almost a carbon copy Sunday with morning fog, afternoon sunshine and highs above average low-mid 70s.

Expect an active weather pattern next week. A series of fronts will slide across the region which keeps rain chances likely through the week. This brings the most significant rain we’ve had in more than a month.

Temperatures not as warm but remain above average with highs low-mid 70s and briefly in the 60s Tuesday. Lows hold in the low to upper with upper 40s Tuesday.

