Toys for Tots to host golf tournament fundraiser Sunday

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany area Toys for Tots is raising funds and collecting toys for their annual holiday gift handout.

The Marine Corps Reserves are hosting a golf tournament on Sunday at River Pointe Golf Course, 801 River Pointe Drive, starting at 8 a.m.

All the funds received from the tournament will go to buying toys and Christmas presents for South Georgia children. This is a chance to enjoy a competitive round of golf, and know you are helping kids have a Merry Christmas morning.

“There’s gonna be breakfast included. Tee-off is at 10:30 a.m. The entry fee is $75 plus one toy a minimum of $15 dollars per person and it’s gonna be four-man teams,” said Petty Officer Collins Alexander, Toys for Tots coordinator.

Sign-up is still available and they will also be giving away some major prizes including a car.

You can sign up for the golf tournament up until Sunday.

For more information, you can call (229) 329-2717 or email albany.ga@toysfortots.org.

