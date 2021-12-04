Ask the Expert
Man arrested after Valdosta burglary

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after a burglary Wednesday morning, according to the police department.

Police said around 11 a.m., officers responded to Loganberry Circle after receiving a call from a resident saying a man, later identified as Cedell Thomas, 43, had broken into her home.

The victim reported she arrived home and found her front door busted in. When she entered the home, she saw Thomas standing in her dining room. Thomas ran from the scene.

After officers surrounded the area, Thomas was found and was taken into custody. After further investigation, police said Thomas has stolen several items from the home, most of which has been recovered by officers.

Thomas was then arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he has been charged with burglary.

“The resident quickly contacting E911 with a detailed description of the offender led to officers being able to arrest this offender before he could flee the area. The officers did a great job working together to apprehend this subject,” said Captain Scottie Johns.

