House fire reported in Worth Co.

SUMNER, Ga. (WALB) - A house fire was reported in Worth County Friday night, according to officials.

The fire happened on Highway 82.

A family member told WALB News 10 they weren’t sure of the cause of the fire and when they got there, the side of the home was engulfed in flames. The family member said the house is a total loss.

This is a developing story and continue to update as more information comes in.

