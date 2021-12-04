Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

House fire reported in Worth Co.

A family member said the house is a total loss.
A family member said the house is a total loss.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER, Ga. (WALB) - A house fire was reported in Worth County Friday night, according to officials.

The fire happened on Highway 82.

A family member told WALB News 10 they weren’t sure of the cause of the fire and when they got there, the side of the home was engulfed in flames. The family member said the house is a total loss.

This is a developing story and continue to update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
APD searching for missing juvenile
Bobby Fleming, missing runaway teen
Albany police looking for missing teen
Ben Hill County
Ben Hill Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation

Latest News

The accident happened on Highway 19 in Lee County.
7 vehicle accident reported on Highway 19
WALB
Health officials: Omicron a cause for concern, vigilance not panic - clipped version
All items are on sale on Saturday.
Albany business owner closing down Saturday
The health department said the person recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia...
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant