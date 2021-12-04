Georgia man charged after woman beaten to death with hammer

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) - Investigators say a 29-year-old Georgia man has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery after a woman was beaten to death with a hammer.

Cory James Slaughter of Mableton was being held in the Barstow County Jail. A docket did not list an attorney for him. Slaughter was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a domestic violence call and found the woman’s body in a home in Acworth.

Witnesses said Slaughter left on foot.

Deputies used a drone to find him hiding in some woods near the home. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Also in the news ...

2004 SHOOTING: A judge is deciding whether he will agree with prosecutors’ request to dismiss murder charges against Rebecca Haynie and Donald Keith Phillips in the 2004 fatal shooting of William Kirby Smith Jr. Charges were filed after the involvement of a true crime reality show. Defense lawyers want the charges dismissed with prejudice, meaning they couldn’t be refiled.

BOATING DEATH: A Macon man has been charged with homicide by vessel after a July boat crash killed one man and injured six others on a Georgia lake. Officials say Eric Head, 57, was driving a boat too fast and under the influence of alcohol when he struck a pontoon boat on July 24 on Lake Tobesofkee. The late-night crash killed 22-year-old William Childs and injured six of his restaurant co-workers.

