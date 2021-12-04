Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting, victim identified
Shawanda Mathis, wanted by APD for malice murder
Albany police on the hunt for woman with murder warrant
APD searching for 2 missing juveniles
APD searching for missing juvenile
Bobby Fleming, missing runaway teen
Albany police looking for missing teen
Ben Hill County
Ben Hill Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
A family member said the house is a total loss.
House fire reported in Worth Co.
The accident happened on Highway 19 in Lee County.
7 vehicle accident reported on Highway 19
WALB
Health officials: Omicron a cause for concern, vigilance not panic - clipped version