APD looking to identify individuals driving recklessly on dirt bikes

APD looking to identify individuals driving recklessly on dirt bikes.
APD looking to identify individuals driving recklessly on dirt bikes.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for the community’s help in identifying individuals recklessly driving dirt bikes, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

They were riding in the 100 block of West Oakridge on Friday around 4 p.m.

Police said the reckless driving went on for several hours blocking traffic and almost causing several accidents.

All-terrain vehicles are not designed to be driven on city streets and Albany police said they will continue to address the matter by educating the public and enforcing all laws about off-road vehicles operating on city streets.

Anyone who has information, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or you can call an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Friday, December 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

