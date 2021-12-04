Ask the Expert
Albany business owner closing down Saturday

Owner having closing sale
All items are on sale on Saturday.
All items are on sale on Saturday.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was like a slap in the face.

That’s what Nise Sold Treasure Owner Dorothy Tolbert said she felt like when she opened up her bank account and saw she was in the negative.

It took Tolbert a lot of thought before deciding to close her business. Tolbert said she enjoyed selling items and contributing to the community. Tolbert said she often gave things away to help those who needed them.

The business bounced around Albany. Starting on Magnolia Street then landing at a location in Brooks Plaza a few months ago. But, at the close of business on Saturday, she will be closed for good.

Dorothy Tolbert is saddened about closing down her store.
Dorothy Tolbert is saddened about closing down her store.

With this news, Tolbert is still optimistic about her future.

“I know for (certain) that it is time to close the doors at Nise Sold Treasure. I’m saddened by it, but in the same token, I am just so enthused to know that God is still God and he’s able to finish what he started in me. And that’s my encouragement to myself,” Tolbert said.

As for advice for new business owners who might be worried about support in the community, Tolbert said, “you can’t worry about folks that don’t.

“Just thank God for those that do,” she added.

Tolbert said all items are on sale and she’s looking to get rid of everything by Saturday.

